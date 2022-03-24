Bismarck's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 31F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures in Bismarck will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Bismarck, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
With much of the U.S. in drought, wouldn't it be nice if we could make it rain or snow? Well, some are doing just that, sort of. It's called cloud seeding.
