This evening's outlook for Bismarck: A few clouds overnight. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
