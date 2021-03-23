Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: Considerable cloudiness. Low 23F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bismarck residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.