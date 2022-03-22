Mar. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 26F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Bismarck folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.