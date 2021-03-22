 Skip to main content
Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

For the drive home in Bismarck: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 29F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

