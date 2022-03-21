 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Bismarck will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.

