 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Bismarck: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 23F. N winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News