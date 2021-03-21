This evening in Bismarck: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 23F. N winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bismarck residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Th…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck today. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on…
Folks in the Bismarck area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bismarck area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. …
Bismarck folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. It …
For the drive home in Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reac…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck tomorr…
Temperatures in Bismarck will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. The area …