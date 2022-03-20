Mar. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

For the drive home in Bismarck: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 37F. E winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bismarck area Monday. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.