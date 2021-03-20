For the drive home in Bismarck: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 39F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bismarck area. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bismarck residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Th…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck today. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on…
Bismarck folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Par…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck tomorr…
For the drive home in Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Bismarck folks should see highs in the 50's to…
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
Folks in the Bismarck area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bismarck area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. …
Bismarck folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. It …
Temperatures in Bismarck will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. The area …