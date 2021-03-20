Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

For the drive home in Bismarck: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 39F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bismarck area. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.