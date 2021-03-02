Bismarck's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Bismarck temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
