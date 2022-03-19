This evening's outlook for Bismarck: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 35F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Bismarck folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
