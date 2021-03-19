Mar. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bismarck area. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.