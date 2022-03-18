Bismarck's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Bismarck temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Mar. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
