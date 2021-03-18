This evening in Bismarck: Mostly clear. Low 29F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Bismarck temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 20 mph. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
