Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

For the drive home in Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.

