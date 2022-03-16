For the drive home in Bismarck: A mostly clear sky. Low near 30F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Looking ahead, Bismarck temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hurricane Michael left a jumbled mess of downed trees. Cleaning it up is even harder than it sounds, and now dead trees are burning.
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Partly cloudy. Windy. Low -2F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It mi…
Bismarck folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect pe…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 29. Expect a drastic drop…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bismarck area. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshi…
Temperatures in Bismarck will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bismarck area. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
For the drive home in Bismarck: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 1F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorr…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 12. We'll see a low tempe…
Erratic weather means snow isn't always there when needed to safely burn debris piles. And that seriously complicates the job of exhausted firefighters.