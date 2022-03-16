 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

For the drive home in Bismarck: A mostly clear sky. Low near 30F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Looking ahead, Bismarck temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

