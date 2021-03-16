 Skip to main content
Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bismarck Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

