This evening in Bismarck: Cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bismarck area. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
