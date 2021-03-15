Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 26F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bismarck residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.