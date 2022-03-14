 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Bismarck area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.

