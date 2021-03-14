Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.