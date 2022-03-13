Mar. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 23F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bismarck Monday. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.