Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

For the drive home in Bismarck: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bismarck tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.