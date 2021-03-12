Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.