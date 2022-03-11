For the drive home in Bismarck: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 1F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
