This evening in Bismarck: A mostly clear sky. Low 19F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Bismarck folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
