Mar. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Partly cloudy. Windy. Low -2F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at . A 0-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.