Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Mostly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bismarck Thursday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

