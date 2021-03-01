For the drive home in Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Bismarck temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
