Jun. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. There is a medium-high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.