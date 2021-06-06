This evening in Bismarck: A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming E and decreasing to less than 5 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 93.52. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
