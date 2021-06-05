Jun. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.