This evening in Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bismarck area. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Sunday, there is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
