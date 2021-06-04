Jun. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. ESE winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Bismarck area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 98. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.