Jun. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.