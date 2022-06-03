Bismarck's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Bismarck folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
