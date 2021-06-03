This evening in Bismarck: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bismarck area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 99, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 95.23. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
