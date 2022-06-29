Jun. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening's outlook for Bismarck: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.