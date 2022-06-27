Jun. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.