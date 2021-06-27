Jun. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

For the drive home in Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bismarck area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.