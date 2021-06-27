For the drive home in Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bismarck area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bismarck folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. There is a …
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98, thou…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, bu…
This evening in Bismarck: Mostly clear. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. T…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: A few clouds. Low 61F. N winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Bismarck folks …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, b…
It will be a warm day in Bismarck. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Expect clear skies …
This evening in Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's te…