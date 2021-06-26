This evening in Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bismarck area. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Jun. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
