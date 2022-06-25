 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Windy early. Low 48F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Bismarck folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.

