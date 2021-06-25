Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

For the drive home in Bismarck: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 56F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.