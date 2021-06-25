For the drive home in Bismarck: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 56F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bismarck folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. There is a …
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Bismarck. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98, thou…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
This evening in Bismarck: Rain. Low 58F. SE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Bis…
This evening in Bismarck: Mostly clear. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. T…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: A few clouds. Low 61F. N winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Bismarck folks …
It will be a warm day in Bismarck. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Expect clear skies …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, b…