Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible. Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
