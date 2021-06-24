This evening in Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Bismarck will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 30% chance of rain. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
