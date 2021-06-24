 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Bismarck will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 30% chance of rain. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News