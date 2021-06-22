This evening in Bismarck: Mostly clear. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 99, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 92.99. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Jun. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
