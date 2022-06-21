For the drive home in Bismarck: A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck Wednesday. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Jun. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
