Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 47F. NNE winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Bismarck. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perf…
This evening in Bismarck: Rain. Low 58F. SE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Bis…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: A mostly clear sky. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorro…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
This evening in Bismarck: Partly cloudy. Low 46F. N winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm tem…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: A mostly clear sky. Low around 60F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bisma…
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
For the drive home in Bismarck: Clear. Low 57F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…