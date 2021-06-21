Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 47F. NNE winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.