Bismarck's evening forecast: A few thunderstorms in the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 56F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's temperature in Bismarck will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Very windy conditions are expected Tuesday in Bismarck, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Jun. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
