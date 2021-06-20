This evening in Bismarck: Partly cloudy. Low 46F. N winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bismarck area. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
